Muddy Boot – Red Blend

750ml Bottle From $ 15.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Muddy Boot Red Blend is a robust yet polished wine made predominantly with Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah and Syrah. It offers ripe dark fruit notes such as blackberry and plum on the nose with hints of oak laced with vanilla. A full fruitful pallet balances out firm tannins with a silky finish. Pairs perfectly with big meat dishes.