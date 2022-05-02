My brother sent this to me to introduce the Saucey service/app to me. It was a decent wine and the delivery experience was great. Very easy to manage and get the wine at the specified time. I'd definitely use Saucey again.

My brother sent this to me to introduce the Saucey service/app to me. It was a decent wine and the delivery experience was great. Very easy to manage and get the wine at the specified time. I'd definitely use Saucey again.