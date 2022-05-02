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Ménage à Trois California Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Ménage à Trois – California Red Blend

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We’ll tease you with our bold blackberry, and raspberry nature. Add pink to your cheeks with our sassy red fruits. All while indulging you with our rich splendiferous full-bodied flavors and firm tannins.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Aleeda K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth

    Affordable, smooth and delish!!! A go to!
    Sarah S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    Great service

    Good service highly recommended on time and wonder service from courier!
    Yaritza V. - Verified buyer

  • My brother sent this to me to introduce the Saucey service/app to me. It was a decent wine and the delivery experience was great. Very easy to manage and get the wine at the specified time. I'd definitely use Saucey again.

    My brother sent this to me to introduce the Saucey service/app to me. It was a decent wine and the delivery experience was great. Very easy to manage and get the wine at the specified time. I'd definitely use Saucey again.
    JA
    Jeffoire A.

  • One of my favorites. Smooth, fruit forward, silky finish.

    One of my favorites. Smooth, fruit forward, silky finish.
    LO
    Lynn O.