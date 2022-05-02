Ménage à Trois – California Red Blend
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We’ll tease you with our bold blackberry, and raspberry nature. Add pink to your cheeks with our sassy red fruits. All while indulging you with our rich splendiferous full-bodied flavors and firm tannins.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.80
5 Reviews
- 1 year agoAleeda K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
SmoothAffordable, smooth and delish!!! A go to!Sarah S. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Great serviceGood service highly recommended on time and wonder service from courier!Yaritza V. - Verified buyer
My brother sent this to me to introduce the Saucey service/app to me. It was a decent wine and the delivery experience was great. Very easy to manage and get the wine at the specified time. I'd definitely use Saucey again.My brother sent this to me to introduce the Saucey service/app to me. It was a decent wine and the delivery experience was great. Very easy to manage and get the wine at the specified time. I'd definitely use Saucey again.JAJeffoire A.
One of my favorites. Smooth, fruit forward, silky finish.One of my favorites. Smooth, fruit forward, silky finish.LOLynn O.