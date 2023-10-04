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Ménage à Trois – Midnight Dark Red Blend
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Voluptuous blackberry and plush spiced plum flavors seduce your palate, while hints of mocha and exotic spice linger like a stolen kiss. 13.65% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
2 months ago
Danney S. - Verified buyer
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7 months ago
Danney S. - Verified buyer
""
10 months ago
Danney S. - Verified buyer
""
3 years ago
Good
Berry Berry Good!
Rudolf C. - Verified buyer