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Ménage à Trois Midnight Dark Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Ménage à Trois – Midnight Dark Red Blend

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Voluptuous blackberry and plush spiced plum flavors seduce your palate, while hints of mocha and exotic spice linger like a stolen kiss. 13.65% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Danney S. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Danney S. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Danney S. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Berry Berry Good!
    Rudolf C. - Verified buyer