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Matchbook Arsonist Red Blend – Blends
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It reveals alluring aromas of black currant, cranberry and mocha that intermingle with spice and black pepper. Sweet wild berry fruit flavors on the entry, dry as the wine progresses across the palate. An opulent and luscious wine with the essence of dried blueberries and juicy plum that seamlessly transition to a lengthy finish with hints of dark chocolate and truffle tannins.