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Dark Horse Big Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Dark Horse – Big Red Blend

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Our fearless winemaker, Beth Liston, set off around the globe with a plan: to source the most popular grapes from the regions that made them famous. She brought these super-fruits together to create a full-bodied red that’s clearly enjoyed some special attention. Always a shameless people-pleaser, the Big Red Blend is what happens when best-in-class flavors unite for good.

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5.00

1 Review
  • 4 months ago
    Angela G. - Verified buyer
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