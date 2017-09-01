Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Ca' Momi Winery – Rosso di Ca' Momi Blends
Set delivery address to see local pricing
The Rosso di Ca Momi brings California attitude
back to California wine. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke & blackberry put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure through the finish.