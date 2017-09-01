Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Ca' Momi Winery Rosso di Ca' Momi Blends 750ml Bottle

Ca' Momi Winery – Rosso di Ca' Momi Blends

Set delivery address to see local pricing

The Rosso di Ca Momi brings California attitude back to California wine. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke & blackberry put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure through the finish.

More By Ca' Momi Winery

You May Also Like

Often Bought With