Ca' Momi Winery – Rosso di Ca' Momi Blends

750ml Bottle From $ 7.49

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The Rosso di Ca Momi brings California attitude back to California wine. Aromas of ripe blueberries, subtle campfire smoke & blackberry put summer vacation in your glass. Intense plum, blackberry pie and toasty spice mingle on the palate, with moderate tannins providing structure through the finish.