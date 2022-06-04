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|California. Warm vanilla flavors aged in American and French oak with a lingering spice, tobacco and black licorice flavors. 13.5% ABV
|Tasting notes: Dark Berry, Black Plum, Juniper, Dried Herbs, Juicy, Jammy, Spicy Cedar, Pie Tobacco, Cocoa, American Oak
|Pairs well with: Barbeque Burger, Blue Cheese, Dark Chocolate Macrons
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1 year ago
Jose J. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago