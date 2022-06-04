Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Bogle Essential Red 750ml Bottle

Bogle – Essential Red

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

California. Warm vanilla flavors aged in American and French oak with a lingering spice, tobacco and black licorice flavors. 13.5% ABV
Tasting notes: Dark Berry, Black Plum, Juniper, Dried Herbs, Juicy, Jammy, Spicy Cedar, Pie Tobacco, Cocoa, American Oak

Pairs well with: Barbeque Burger, Blue Cheese, Dark Chocolate Macrons

More By Bogle

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Jose J. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Luke A. - Verified buyer