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Avalon Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Avalon – Red Blend

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Big, bold and jammy, the Avalon Red Blend offers blackberry and cherry fruit flavors that mingle with a hint of black pepper spice on the palate and are followed by supple tannins and a long, smooth finish. This is a blend of Zinfandel, Cabernet, Tannat, and Petite Sirah from a sustainably-minded winery. An incredible value.

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