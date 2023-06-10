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Apothic Crush Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Apothic – Crush Red Blend

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A bright and savory red blend; offering youthful flavors of strawberry, black plum and a note of spice and vanilla in the finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 5 months ago

    Smooth dry red wine

    Good tasting smooth red wine
    Elizabeth M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Eileen P. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Easy, reliable, palatable

    If you have a lot of people over with mixed opinions on what’s good, it has something for everyone
    Dylan C. - Verified buyer