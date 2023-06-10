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Apothic – Crush Red Blend
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A bright and savory red blend; offering youthful flavors of strawberry, black plum and a note of spice and vanilla in the finish.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5 months ago
Smooth dry red wine
Good tasting smooth red wine
Elizabeth M. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Eileen P. - Verified buyer
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3 years ago
Easy, reliable, palatable
If you have a lot of people over with mixed opinions on what’s good, it has something for everyone
Dylan C. - Verified buyer