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California. Smooth and supple with flavors of blueberry and blackberry with notes of coffee and dark chocolate. \n14.1% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
2 years ago
Just a good solid dark red
Full bodied and not overwhelming, you can taste the flavors clearly. One of my favorite reds
3 years ago
My favorite Red
Best red wine I’ve had and love the packaging
Soukayna . - Verified buyer
Great price for a quality wine! My new favorite red!
Great price for a quality wine! My new favorite red!
Looovveee it it's so good!!!
Looovveee it it's so good!!!