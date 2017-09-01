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7 Moons – Red Blend
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Lodi. A blend of Syrah, Merlot, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Grenache from vineyards in Lodi and the Central Coast of California. The wine tastes smooth, soft and sweet and is filled with tons of jammy, ripe fruit. Those chocolate and vanilla streaks from the nose also continue when tasting and add to the mass appeal and crowd-pleasing properties of the wine.