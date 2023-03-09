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Red Wine
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Port
Taylor – Tawny Port
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750ml Bottle
From
$5.99
1.5L Bottle
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$8.99
3L Bottle
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$19.49
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
9 months ago
I love it
It’s my new favorite wine.
Ashley M. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
TopFlight S. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Denise K. -
Verified buyer
""
3 years ago
The Hennessy of wines....
It’s a sweet and fruity wine that packs a punch!
Adrienne J. -
Verified buyer
1