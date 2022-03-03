Yellow Tail – Pinot Noir
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Australia. Aromas of strawberries, cherries, currants and touch of mocha. 13% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
5 Reviews
- 1 year agoDawn C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smooth tasteReally yummy to drink with dinner!Tannyce B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Ya yehBeepTannyce B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good shotBeep boopTannyce B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great wine for the priceAlways enjoy this wine. Great for a good priceDustin G. - Verified buyer