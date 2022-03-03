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Yellow Tail Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Yellow Tail – Pinot Noir

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Australia. Aromas of strawberries, cherries, currants and touch of mocha. 13% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Dawn C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth taste

    Really yummy to drink with dinner!
    Tannyce B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Ya yeh

    Beep
    Tannyce B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good shot

    Beep boop
    Tannyce B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great wine for the price

    Always enjoy this wine. Great for a good price
    Dustin G. - Verified buyer