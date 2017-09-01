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Sebastiani – Pinot Noir
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This cool climate Pinot Noir has bright aromas of cherry pie, cloves, and toasted caramel lead into layered flavors of rich Maraschino cherry, oriental spice, and toasty oak on the palate. Medium-bodied, silky tannins and a pleasantly bright acidity. The wine finishes with lingering notes of spice and vanilla bean. Pairs well with any light red meat or grilled salmon dish.