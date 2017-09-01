Sean Minor – Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 12.99

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Alluring aromas of wild plums and cloves mingle with flavors of vivid red cherries, spices, earthy notes and vanilla. This Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is medium-bodied with cherry, cola, plum, blueberry and light toast flavors. It is well-structured and elegant, with lingering spicy/earthy notes and cherry flavors throughout the mid-palate. The vanilla and toast integrate well with the silky round tannins on the lengthy finish.