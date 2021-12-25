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Prophecy Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Prophecy – Pinot Noir

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Plush and smooth, filled with luscious layers of red cherry and strawberry that are complemented by notes of brown spice.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.33

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Jack F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Mindy G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Pairs perfect with a pizza

    Solid juxtaposition of flavor between light and flavorful without too much aftertaste.
    Victoria R. - Verified buyer