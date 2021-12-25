Prophecy – Pinot Noir
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Plush and smooth, filled with luscious layers of red cherry and strawberry that are complemented by notes of brown spice.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.33
3 Reviews
- 1 year agoJack F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GoodGoodMindy G. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pairs perfect with a pizzaSolid juxtaposition of flavor between light and flavorful without too much aftertaste.Victoria R. - Verified buyer