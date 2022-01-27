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Poppy Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Poppy – Pinot Noir

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The mild spring and cooler summer in Monterey County give a chance of the Pinot Noir grapes to achieve the optimum maturity with great balance of acidity and flavor, and with deep color that is characteristic of Arroyo Seco Pinot Noir. The red fruit brightens across the palate, picking up raspberry and spice are balance by the French toasted oak aromas. Soft and silky through the middle, this wine crescendo on the finish leaves a vibrant, juicy memory in the mouth, with proper acidity and a pleasant mouth-feel.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Sara F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Kim T. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Super nice wine for the price

    Delicious & easy to drink. very smooth. great Pinot !
    Jen F. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    it really opens up. smooth & yummy

    it really opens up. smooth & yummy
    Jen F. - Verified buyer