Poppy – Pinot Noir
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The mild spring and cooler summer in Monterey County give a chance of the Pinot Noir grapes to achieve the optimum maturity with great balance of acidity and flavor, and with deep color that is characteristic of Arroyo Seco Pinot Noir. The red fruit brightens across the palate, picking up raspberry and spice are balance by the French toasted oak aromas. Soft and silky through the middle, this wine crescendo on the finish leaves a vibrant, juicy memory in the mouth, with proper acidity and a pleasant mouth-feel.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
- 1 year agoSara F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoKim T. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Super nice wine for the priceDelicious & easy to drink. very smooth. great Pinot !Jen F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
it really opens up. smooth & yummyit really opens up. smooth & yummyJen F. - Verified buyer