Pike Road Willamette Valley Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 20.49

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Ruby red in color with aromas of ripe cherry, cola and sarparilla, this full-bodied and fruity wine is inviting on the palate. Lush black cherry and raspberry fruit are complemented by notes of grilled bread, dusty cocoa and green pepper. Rustic with smooth tannins that round out the finish.