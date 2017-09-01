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Oregon Territory Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Oregon Territory – Pinot Noir

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Oregon. A separate label produced by Paul O'Brien winery, this is a stunning value in an Oregon Pinot Noir. In total, 20% of the fruit was sourced from the Willamette Valley, and all was barrel aged for a year in 15% new French oak. The pleasing toasty scents speak of a far pricier wine, and follow up with graceful, immaculate strawberry fruit. It's balanced out against proportionate acids and tannins, and is truly delicious for near term enjoyment.

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