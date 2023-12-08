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Meiomi Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Meiomi – Pinot Noir

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The first thing you notice about Meiomi’s Pinot Noir is the dark, deep garnet color. To the nose, there are hints of ripe berries, vanilla, and spicy oak. This bold red wine is velvety to the tongue, with hints of light roasted almond, cranberry, and raspberries. Pairs well with poultry, veal, and venison.
Tasting notes: Strawberry, Jammy Fruit, Mocha, Vanilla, Boysenberry, Blackberry, Dark Cherry

Pairs well with: Bacon Bratwursts, Lamb, Roasted Pork Loin, Tourtière, Roasted Prime Rib

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

19 Reviews
  • 1 day ago
    Patty T. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Dequese M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Amy F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Ramona F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Scott W. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kat G. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jessica A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Jorge P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Thank you

    Thank you
    Vicki F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Savannah S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cynthia B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Yup

    Love it
    Sydnie M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    So nice!!

    Super fast and tasty. Mmm!!
    Whitney P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Light fruit; great for the price

    Good for Pinot Noir fans
    Jeffrey F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Get it
    Janeene I. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and very drinkable

    A perfect Pinot noir!
    Stefany T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Awesome!!!

    Great!!
    Prikeba R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great wine

    Tastes great
    Danny M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The house red

    Smooth
    Kyle D. - Verified buyer