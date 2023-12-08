Meiomi – Pinot Noir
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|The first thing you notice about Meiomi’s Pinot Noir is the dark, deep garnet color. To the nose, there are hints of ripe berries, vanilla, and spicy oak. This bold red wine is velvety to the tongue, with hints of light roasted almond, cranberry, and raspberries. Pairs well with poultry, veal, and venison.
|Tasting notes: Strawberry, Jammy Fruit, Mocha, Vanilla, Boysenberry, Blackberry, Dark Cherry
|Pairs well with: Bacon Bratwursts, Lamb, Roasted Pork Loin, Tourtière, Roasted Prime Rib
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
19 Reviews
- 1 day agoPatty T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDequese M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAmy F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoRamona F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoScott W. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKat G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJessica A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoJorge P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Thank youThank youVicki F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSavannah S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCynthia B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
YupLove itSydnie M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
So nice!!Super fast and tasty. Mmm!!Whitney P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Light fruit; great for the priceGood for Pinot Noir fansJeffrey F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGet itJaneene I. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and very drinkableA perfect Pinot noir!Stefany T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Awesome!!!Great!!Prikeba R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great wineTastes greatDanny M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The house redSmoothKyle D. - Verified buyer