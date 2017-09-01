Lucienne Lone Oak Vineyard Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

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This wine immediately offers overt cherry and raspberry aromas that build over a base of wild game, dried mushrooms, cinnamon and caramelized dark fruit. The mouthfeel is softly full and silky, with a slight edge of candied orange peels that melds beautifully with the allspice-laden finish.