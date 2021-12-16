Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Fragrant in fruit and herbal aromas with rich raspberry and black cherry flavors laying softly on the palate. ABV 13.6%
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Deena O. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great value.
Light Pinot that goes great w steak or salads.
It's very drinkable, not too hoppy, but pretty low ABV. When I drink an IPA I want to feel it after the first beer
It's very drinkable, not too hoppy, but pretty low ABV. When I drink an IPA I want to feel it after the first beer