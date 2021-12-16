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Line 39 Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Line 39 – Pinot Noir

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Fragrant in fruit and herbal aromas with rich raspberry and black cherry flavors laying softly on the palate. ABV 13.6%

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.67

3 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Deena O. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great value.

    Light Pinot that goes great w steak or salads.
    Gina S. - Verified buyer

  • It's very drinkable, not too hoppy, but pretty low ABV. When I drink an IPA I want to feel it after the first beer

    It's very drinkable, not too hoppy, but pretty low ABV. When I drink an IPA I want to feel it after the first beer
    AZ
    Andrew Z.