Ken Wright Cellars – Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 23.49

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91PTS Wine Enthusiast. The Willamette Valley Pinot Noir is a blend of Ken Wright Cellars' traditional vineyards. Though not at the same level of complexity as the vineyard designates, this blend is extremely enjoyable, lush and full of pure, Pinot fruit. It is also a terrific value. The blend consists of fruit from Abbott Claim, Canary Hill, Carter, Freedom Hill, Guadalupe, McCrone, Meredith Mitchell, Nysa and Savoya vineyards.