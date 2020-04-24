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Red Wine
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Pinot Noir
Gallo Family Vineyards – Pinot Noir
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750ml Bottle
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$4.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.00
1 Review
3 years ago
It is what it says and for the price...
For the price it’s a decent buzz... I like Pinot it’s not my favorite for obvious reasons but if you’re poor right now it’s not a terrible choice.
Brittany S. -
Verified buyer
1