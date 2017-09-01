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Forge Cellars – Pinot Noir
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Finger Lakes, New York. Patience will reward those who wait for this stunning wine to reveal itself. It's initially smoky and closed, but time and aeration bring out penetrating black-cherry and berry flavors. It's such a seductively perfumed wine with a lingering finish nuanced by spice and violet petals. High-toned acidity and fine upright tannins will keep this wine lively for many years to come.