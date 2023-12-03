Edna Valley – Pinot Noir |

750ml Bottle From $ 11.99

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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast Pinot Noir offers a light-bodied palate that’s rich in style. Aromas of blackberry and dark cranberry are supported by hints of crushed violet and black cherry. A vibrant acidity and silky mouthfeel lead to a lingering, pleasing finish.