Edna Valley – Pinot Noir
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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast Pinot Noir offers a light-bodied palate that’s rich in style. Aromas of blackberry and dark cranberry are supported by hints of crushed violet and black cherry. A vibrant acidity and silky mouthfeel lead to a lingering, pleasing finish.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
6 Reviews
- 4 days agoJohn A. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoBix W. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months ago
YumYumJohn A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoANDREA W. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
Solid Tuesday wineIt’s wine.Samantha R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great flavorGood smooth light tasteJonathan M. - Verified buyer