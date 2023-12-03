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Edna Valley Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Edna Valley – Pinot Noir

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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Central Coast Pinot Noir offers a light-bodied palate that’s rich in style. Aromas of blackberry and dark cranberry are supported by hints of crushed violet and black cherry. A vibrant acidity and silky mouthfeel lead to a lingering, pleasing finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

6 Reviews
  • 4 days ago
    John A. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago
    Bix W. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago

    Yum

    Yum
    John A. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    ANDREA W. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Solid Tuesday wine

    It’s wine.
    Samantha R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great flavor

    Good smooth light taste
    Jonathan M. - Verified buyer