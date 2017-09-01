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District 7 – Pinot Noir
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2015 VINTAGE ONLY; GOLD MEDAL, CA STATE FAIR - Flavors of black cherry and strawberry are complemented by a touch of vanilla and toast that linger in a long, silky finish. An elegant, balanced offering that is the ultimate food wine. Try it with grilled salmon, roast duck, pork tenderloin or soft-ripened cheeses.