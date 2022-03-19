Bread and Butter – Pinot Noir
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Black cherry and floral notes are met with a background of earthiness and spice, creating a soft medium body that is easy to drink. ABV 13.5%
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.89
9 Reviews
- 1 year agoTali A. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoHollie B. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoRobert F. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodNahGREGORY M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Like butter.this is my favorite wine everAndrea W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Repeat customer on this smooth wine.Just want I needed to get me through the weekend!Alexandra S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Goes down smoothlyNot harshAlexandra S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
So smooth and great quality wine for the price!So smooth and great quality wine for the price!Kari S. - Verified buyer
I love this wine. Not too sweet, not too dry. It's a perfect balance and the texture is like butter as the name implies. I recommended it to friends and they loved it too.I love this wine. Not too sweet, not too dry. It's a perfect balance and the texture is like butter as the name implies. I recommended it to friends and they loved it too.MGMaria G.