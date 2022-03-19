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Bread and Butter Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Bread and Butter – Pinot Noir

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Black cherry and floral notes are met with a background of earthiness and spice, creating a soft medium body that is easy to drink. ABV 13.5%

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.89

9 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Tali A. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Hollie B. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Robert F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Nah
    GREGORY M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Like butter.

    this is my favorite wine ever
    Andrea W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Repeat customer on this smooth wine.

    Just want I needed to get me through the weekend!
    Alexandra S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Goes down smoothly

    Not harsh
    Alexandra S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    So smooth and great quality wine for the price!

    So smooth and great quality wine for the price!
    Kari S. - Verified buyer

  • I love this wine. Not too sweet, not too dry. It's a perfect balance and the texture is like butter as the name implies. I recommended it to friends and they loved it too.

    I love this wine. Not too sweet, not too dry. It's a perfect balance and the texture is like butter as the name implies. I recommended it to friends and they loved it too.
    MG
    Maria G.