Brassfield – Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 18.74

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Aromatically the wine offers seductive notes of Bing cherries, pencil shavings, dried red plums, and a hint of hay. The mouthfeel is classic Ramey: plush, round and silky-smooth. The forward fruit character of red raspberries and bright cherries are well supported by a finish of toasted bread, walnuts, and vanilla. The balance of all these components, along with its refreshing acidity, shapes this Pinot Noir into an exceptional hedonistic experience. Perfect to pair with roasted chicken; seared salmon, mushroom risotto; pan-fried lamb chops with rosemary garlic; or pasta alla vodka.