Bogle – Pinot Noir
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|Bogle’s Pinot Noir tastes like the love child of coffee and dessert had an affair with a fruity bottle of wine. Strong black cherry and strawberry flavors are followed by hints of mocha, brown sugar, and vanilla. To the nose, there’s a bold floral aroma, with hints of musky oak, tobacco, and leather from the barrel aging process. This complex wine pairs best with veal and venison.
|Tasting notes: Strawberry, Herbs, Cherry, Tobacco, Leather, Baking Spices, Fragrant Fruit
|Pairs well with: Cheesesteak Sandwich, Swiss Chard Ravioli with Sage Butter Sauce, Mushrooms, Teleme Cheese
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.86
22 Reviews
- 7 months agoJoelle C. - Verified buyer""
- 8 months agoAshley B. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoAndrew G. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoKimberly R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKimberly R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDayna . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAna R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoImene M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoAshley B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMonique T. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Smooth and ElegantI enjoyed the overall taste with gusto.Carlos V. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Smooth and tasty wineSmooth and tasty wineLydia R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
BBTannyce B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Spicy but smoothNiceShoushan A. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great for the priceI’m bad with description.Jonathan D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good af lmaoI like smooth flavors.Sam Q. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGreatKareem L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatTastyJules C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pretty goodPretty good wineAhmad M. - Verified buyer