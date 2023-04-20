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Bogle Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Bogle – Pinot Noir

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Bogle’s Pinot Noir tastes like the love child of coffee and dessert had an affair with a fruity bottle of wine. Strong black cherry and strawberry flavors are followed by hints of mocha, brown sugar, and vanilla. To the nose, there’s a bold floral aroma, with hints of musky  oak, tobacco, and leather from the barrel aging process. This complex wine pairs best with veal and venison.
Tasting notes: Strawberry, Herbs, Cherry, Tobacco, Leather, Baking Spices, Fragrant Fruit

Pairs well with: Cheesesteak Sandwich, Swiss Chard Ravioli with Sage Butter Sauce, Mushrooms, Teleme Cheese

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.86

22 Reviews
  • 7 months ago
    Joelle C. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Ashley B. - Verified buyer
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  • 9 months ago
    Andrew G. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Kimberly R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Kimberly R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Dayna . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Ana R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Imene M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Ashley B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Monique T. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and Elegant

    I enjoyed the overall taste with gusto.
    Carlos V. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth and tasty wine

    Smooth and tasty wine
    Lydia R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    B

    B
    Tannyce B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Spicy but smooth

    Nice
    Shoushan A. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for the price

    I’m bad with description.
    Jonathan D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good af lmao

    I like smooth flavors.
    Sam Q. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Kareem L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Tasty
    Jules C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Pretty good

    Pretty good wine
    Ahmad M. - Verified buyer