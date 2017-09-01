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Böen Russian River Valley Pinot Noir 750ml Bottle

Böen – Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

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Deep, dark ruby-red in color. On the nose aromas of bright Bing Cherry, dark chocolate, coconut, black licorice, a hint of toast, smoked meat, blueberry and barrel spice. Chocolate and black licorice carry through on the palate. Dried strawberry flavors with hints of cranberry and prune. Fresh, bright acidity. A dustiness or earthiness and very fine and persistent tannins.

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