Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Alias – Pinot Noir
Set delivery address to see local pricing
A shining ruby color in the glass. Delicious notes of raspberry and vanilla fill the bouquet, rounded out with softer notes of black cherry, cola, and light minerality. Creamy flavors of raspberry continue onto the palate, met with rich vanilla, lively acid, and a decadent chocolatey finish. This is a perfect wine to enjoy on its own, and can also pair with any chicken or pork dish, and just about anything else.