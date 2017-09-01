Alias – Pinot Noir

750ml Bottle From $ 11.99

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A shining ruby color in the glass. Delicious notes of raspberry and vanilla fill the bouquet, rounded out with softer notes of black cherry, cola, and light minerality. Creamy flavors of raspberry continue onto the palate, met with rich vanilla, lively acid, and a decadent chocolatey finish. This is a perfect wine to enjoy on its own, and can also pair with any chicken or pork dish, and just about anything else.