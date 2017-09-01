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A To Z Essence of Oregon – Pinot Noir
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On the attack, the wine shows the intensity and purity of the intense flavors of red, blue and black fruits. The mid-palate is impeccably balanced with succulent acidity matching firm tannins and beautifully ripe fruit flavors. The wine builds towards a very long finish with lingering flavors of lifted cherry, dusty earth, smoke and hints of iron, 5-spice and vanilla.