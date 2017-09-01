Oyster Bay – Merlot

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

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In the Hawke’s Bay, Oyster Bay discovered perfection. New Zealand’s warmest grape growing region. From its abundant, clear sunlight and ancient soils comes a Merlot that excites the senses with its fragrance, softness and elegant fruit intensity. Aged in French oak barriques to impart complexity, the heroes in Oyster Bay Merlot are always freshness of ripe fruit, spice and soft tannins on the palate. A wonderful Merlot perfectly crafted to accompany any special moment. Bright cherry aromas and rich plum with subtle spice and a soft lingering texture. Pairs perfectly with rich Italian-inspired dishes and red meats.