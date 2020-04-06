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Cupcake Vineyards Merlot 750ml Bottle

Cupcake Vineyards – Merlot

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    It was smooth
    Trinh J. - Verified buyer