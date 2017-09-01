Francis Coppola Director's Great Movies – Wizard Of Oz Merlot

750ml Bottle From $ 22.49

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This wine presents vibrant aromatic expressions with a forward nose of juicy plum, tobacco, and exotic oak spices. The flavor of dark chocolate covered acai berries immediately struck us, as did impressions of raspberries and cranberries. Rich, succulent blackberries and cherries emerge on the palate along with a chocolate salted caramel nuance and warm toasted oak finish.