Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Francis Coppola Director's Great Movies – Wizard Of Oz Merlot
Set delivery address to see local pricing
This wine presents vibrant aromatic expressions with a forward nose of juicy plum, tobacco, and exotic oak spices. The flavor of dark chocolate covered acai berries immediately struck us, as did impressions of raspberries and cranberries. Rich, succulent blackberries and cherries emerge on the palate along with a chocolate salted caramel nuance and warm toasted oak finish.