Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi – Malbec |

750ml Bottle From $ 6.99

1.5L Bottle From $ 10.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Malbec Red Wine offers juicy fruit notes of plum and blackberry and bold aromas of cedar and blueberry. This bold, California wine pairs perfectly with spicy meat dishes.