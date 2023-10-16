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Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi – Malbec
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Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Malbec Red Wine offers juicy fruit notes of plum and blackberry and bold aromas of cedar and blueberry. This bold, California wine pairs perfectly with spicy meat dishes.
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1 month ago
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3 months ago
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4 months ago
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8 months ago
Will S. - Verified buyer
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8 months ago
Will S. - Verified buyer
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10 months ago
Will S. - Verified buyer
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