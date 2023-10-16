Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Malbec 1.5L Bottle

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi – Malbec

|

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Malbec Red Wine offers juicy fruit notes of plum and blackberry and bold aromas of cedar and blueberry. This bold, California wine pairs perfectly with spicy meat dishes.

More By Woodbridge

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 1 month ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 4 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 8 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Will S. - Verified buyer
    ""