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Broadbent – Malbec
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This new wine from importer Bart Broadbent offers cherry, raspberry and plum aromas along with a touch of well-applied oak. It's a little tannic and biting in the mouth, but with food that should be no issue. Flavorwise, it's dealing slightly burnt notes atop full-fledged black cherry and wild berry. A firm, edgy wine with many good qualities.