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Papi Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5L Bottle

Papi – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Best wine ever

    N/a
    Madeline M. - Verified buyer