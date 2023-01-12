Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Cabernet Sauvignon |

750ml Bottle From $ 13.98

750ml Bottle From $ 13.99

375ml Bottle From $ 14.59

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For our Ivory Label Cabernet Sauvignon, we combine fruit from appellations as far north as El Dorado and as far south as Paso Robles where some of our vineyards experience diurnal temperature extremes, which slows the ripening process and enhances the rich, succulent flavors of the fruit, as well as the complexity of the palate.