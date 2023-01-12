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Francis Coppola Diamond Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Cabernet Sauvignon

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For our Ivory Label Cabernet Sauvignon, we combine fruit from appellations as far north as El Dorado and as far south as Paso Robles where some of our vineyards experience diurnal temperature extremes, which slows the ripening process and enhances the rich, succulent flavors of the fruit, as well as the complexity of the palate.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 10 months ago

    Lovely wine

    Let it breath for a few minutes with a swirl, then sip! Yummy!
    Elizabeth C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Very nice

    Excellent Cabernet. Dry and and smooth
    Elizabeth C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Cannot go wrong with this one!

    Excellent Cabernet!
    Elizabeth C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Mary N. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great taste for a great buy!

    Delish!
    Jenny M. - Verified buyer