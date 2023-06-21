Bonterra – Cabernet Sauvignon
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Aromas of bright cherry, currant, and raspberry with notes of toasted oak and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant. 13.5% ABV.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
4 Reviews
- 5 months agoHeather M. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoChris V. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChris V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Pretty decentNot the best bottle for the price but a solid choice.Devin . - Verified buyer