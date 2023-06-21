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Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Bonterra – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Aromas of bright cherry, currant, and raspberry with notes of toasted oak and vanilla. Flavors of cherry and currant. 13.5% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Heather M. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 10 months ago
    Chris V. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Chris V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Pretty decent

    Not the best bottle for the price but a solid choice.
    Devin . - Verified buyer