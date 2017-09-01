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Sterling Vineyards – Blanc de Blanc
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The Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine is a glistening pale straw color in the glass with ribbons of fine bubbles. The aromas of green apple, lemon citrus, pear and lemon cream are distinct. The palate is fresh with fruit-forward flavors, floral notes and a soft, creamy texture. This is a sophisticated and elegant wine with balanced fruit, structure and acidity.