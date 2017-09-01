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Sterling Vineyards – Sparkling Rose
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The wine is an elegant pale salmon pink color in the glass with a delightfully persistent bead. The fresh aromas of strawberry, cherry blossom, rose petal and crisp apple lead to a lush palate where the aromas ring true. The wine offers upfront fruit flavors, yet is balanced by creamy texture and bright acidity. The effervescence of the wine lends to the crisp, clean finish.