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Francis Coppola Sofia – Brut Rosé
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Scents of floral highlighted by aromatic notes of tea leaves. Flavors of pomegranate, strawberries, peaches and clove.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Erica F. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Maggie R. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Melissa S. - Verified buyer
1 year ago
Outstanding!!
Going to reorder right now. Refreshing, bright and crisp.., but with depth and texture.
3 years ago
Crisp
It had a very soft flavor and yet tasted fresh and crisp
Christie J. - Verified buyer
Floral and fruity in taste, and beautifully packaged. Just right for summer sips.
Floral and fruity in taste, and beautifully packaged. Just right for summer sips.