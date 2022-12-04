Ratings overview

1 year ago Erica F. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Maggie R. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Melissa S. - Verified buyer

1 year ago Outstanding!! Going to reorder right now. Refreshing, bright and crisp.., but with depth and texture. eric h. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Crisp It had a very soft flavor and yet tasted fresh and crisp Christie J. - Verified buyer