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Francis Coppola Sofia Brut Rosé 750ml Bottle

Francis Coppola Sofia – Brut Rosé

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Scents of floral highlighted by aromatic notes of tea leaves. Flavors of pomegranate, strawberries, peaches and clove.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.83

6 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Erica F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Maggie R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Melissa S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Outstanding!!

    Going to reorder right now. Refreshing, bright and crisp.., but with depth and texture.
    eric h. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Crisp

    It had a very soft flavor and yet tasted fresh and crisp
    Christie J. - Verified buyer

  • Floral and fruity in taste, and beautifully packaged. Just right for summer sips.

    Floral and fruity in taste, and beautifully packaged. Just right for summer sips.
    RH
    Ruksana H.