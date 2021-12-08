Mionetto – Prosecco
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Refreshing and full of fresh, apple, apricot, and nectar flavors. Wonderful with light fruit-laden desserts, or by itself as an aperitif.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
7 Reviews
- 2 years agoAriana . - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoMartell . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Delicious!Smooth and crisp.Be W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SatisfyingDelishAngelica V. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Smooth and delicious!The price is right. And this prosecco has a great taste that doesn’t make you think it’s that affordable.Janna C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatGood flavor and great price.Janna C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGoodDanielle K. - Verified buyer