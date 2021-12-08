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Mionetto Prosecco 750ml Bottle

Mionetto – Prosecco

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Refreshing and full of fresh, apple, apricot, and nectar flavors. Wonderful with light fruit-laden desserts, or by itself as an aperitif.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 2 years ago
    Ariana . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Martell . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious!

    Smooth and crisp.
    Be W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Satisfying

    Delish
    Angelica V. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and delicious!

    The price is right. And this prosecco has a great taste that doesn’t make you think it’s that affordable.
    Janna C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Good flavor and great price.
    Janna C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good
    Danielle K. - Verified buyer