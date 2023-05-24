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Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco 750ml Bottle

Cupcake Vineyards – Prosecco

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Crafted to delight the palate, Cupcake Prosecco is a refreshing bubbly with aromas of white peach, honeydew and grapefruit that lead to a toasted brioche finish. Cheers!

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Angel E. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    I would recommend but, not for this price.

    This bottle of champagne only cost $10.00 at other stores so, also the barefoot sangria is overly priced total rip off. Prices for all drinks are twice and some 3 times the regular price at other liquor store.
    Kashun . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    I need help finding my ID

    My iD May have been left with courier
    Arkeeda J. - Verified buyer

  • I sent this to a friend and she was ecstatic. I love the gift feature.

    I sent this to a friend and she was ecstatic. I love the gift feature.
    CB
    Catherine B.