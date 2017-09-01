Lallier – R.016 Brut

750ml Bottle From $ 58.99

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Lallier Série R is born from a creative winemaking philosophy, driven by nature, sincerity, and curiosity. Playing on transparency by displaying its base year on the label, Série R is a Reflection on a specific year. It captures the purest nature of Champagne terroir individuality and interprets it each year through a renewed expression. Série R is the perfect balance of Lallier signature emotions: Freshness, Purity, Depth, Intensity.