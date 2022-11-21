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Korbel Brut 750ml Bottle

Korbel – Brut

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America’s favorite California champagne, Korbel Brut is refined, with a balanced, medium-dry finish. Enjoy lively aromas and flavors of apple, pear, and white peaches.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    PATTY L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Chelsea R. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Kathryn L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Anne B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Love it!

    Love it!
    Marisol P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yum

    Yum
    Ashley T. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good for the price

    good for the price tag
    Anonymous - Verified buyer