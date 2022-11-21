Korbel – Brut
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America’s favorite California champagne, Korbel Brut is refined, with a balanced, medium-dry finish. Enjoy lively aromas and flavors of apple, pear, and white peaches.
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5.00
7 Reviews
- 1 year agoPATTY L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChelsea R. - Verified buyer""
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- 2 years ago
Love it!Love it!Marisol P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
YumYumAshley T. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good for the pricegood for the price tagAnonymous - Verified buyer