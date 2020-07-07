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Gruet Brut 750ml Bottle

Gruet – Brut

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    nice champagne from abq

    i’m originally from abq, so it was nice getting an abq champagne. nice flavor, not too sweet
    Paige G. - Verified buyer