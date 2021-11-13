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Freixenet – Cordon Negro Brut
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Cordon Negro Brut is a crisp, clean and well-balanced 'cava' sparkling wine. The fresh palate of apple, ripe pear and bright citrus flavors combine with a long finish and an exciting touch of ginger.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
2 years ago
It’s almost as good as a Moet
This is a great champagne for a great price. It’s almost as smooth as a Moet.
Cicero F. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
It’s decent
What ya wanna know. It’s ok.
Maggie F. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Fizzy lifting drink
I bumped into the ceiling which now has to be washed and sterilized so I get NOTHING. I LOSE. Good day, sirs.
Cameron Y. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Perfect mid day sipper
Crisp without being sugary or fruity
Allison T. - Verified buyer