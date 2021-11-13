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Freixenet Cordon Negro Brut 750ml Bottle

Freixenet – Cordon Negro Brut

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Cordon Negro Brut is a crisp, clean and well-balanced 'cava' sparkling wine. The fresh palate of apple, ripe pear and bright citrus flavors combine with a long finish and an exciting touch of ginger.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    It’s almost as good as a Moet

    This is a great champagne for a great price. It’s almost as smooth as a Moet.
    Cicero F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s decent

    What ya wanna know. It’s ok.
    Maggie F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Fizzy lifting drink

    I bumped into the ceiling which now has to be washed and sterilized so I get NOTHING. I LOSE. Good day, sirs.
    Cameron Y. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Perfect mid day sipper

    Crisp without being sugary or fruity
    Allison T. - Verified buyer