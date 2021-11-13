Ratings overview

2 years ago It’s almost as good as a Moet This is a great champagne for a great price. It’s almost as smooth as a Moet. Cicero F. - Verified buyer

3 years ago It’s decent What ya wanna know. It’s ok. Maggie F. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Fizzy lifting drink I bumped into the ceiling which now has to be washed and sterilized so I get NOTHING. I LOSE. Good day, sirs. Cameron Y. - Verified buyer